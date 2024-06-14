Vast majority of children in Northumberland educated at good or outstanding schools
Figures showed that 95.6% of primary school children and 83.6% of secondary school children attended schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted. Nationally the average is 90%.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for education at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re above our own targets and above the national averages. It is down to the investment we have put in to the school improvement team.
“We’re not resting on our laurels. We’re being inspected by Ofsted each and every day.
“We continue to work hard to bring the rest of the schools to get to 100% of schools. In 2017, we were below the 75% mark and we’re now the highest performing county in the region.”
The comments came during a discussion on a report assessing progress against three key priorities – tackling inequalities, providing value for money and delivering growth and jobs.
In terms of delivering value for money, the report is broadly positive, but acknowledges more needs to be done to answer complaints in a timely manner and lower the number of staff days lost to sickness.
With regards to tackling inequalities, areas for improvement included improving Key Stage 4 attainment in schools, lowering the number of permanent admissions to care homes and increasing the percentage of adults with learning difficulties in employment.
And in the driving growth category, it was acknowledged the council missed its target for the delivery of affordable homes, with just 122 built compared to a target of 374. However, there are 1,400 affordable dwellings agreed as part of planning agreements with developers.