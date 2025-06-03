Values shine through school’s new logo

All year groups at St Catherine’s Catholic Primary were involved in developing the new motif, which features open hands, and a shield with a golden cross radiating light, as well as the school’s mottoes.

“Previously we wore a shield that represented St Dominic’s, which is our linked parish,” explained Alys Haddow, Year 3 Teacher at St Catherine’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It was black and white, and we felt this did not fit in with our blue uniform and the colours of light. We also had ‘veritas’, meaning truth, underneath it, which remains one of our core values, and will be reflected in our school values and expectations.

“We felt that our old badge/logo did not fully represent our school motto and message. Although we love wearing ‘veritas’ over our hearts, and it reminds us to be truthful and honest, we felt our mottoes of ‘let your light shine’ and ‘set the world on fire’ were important and needed to be represented every day.”

Once the decision to change the logo had been made, the whole school worked together to come up with ideas for the new version, which was launched at the start of the Summer Term.

“We got together in house groups, and children were shown some ideas and then asked to use them for inspiration to design their own,” said Miss Haddow. “We then collected all of the finished designs, and, as a staff, we combined the elements we felt represented the school the most.”

“We have included open, praying hands, as this is a core part of our day and beliefs,” she continued. “We have also included our two mottoes of ‘let your light shine’ and ‘set the world on fire’. The second quote comes from our Patron Saint, St Catherine of Siena, who said: ‘Be who God meant you to be, and you will set the world on fire’.

“The open hands represent our acceptance and love for everyone. Anyone is welcome here. They could also be praying hands, and prayer is central to our message here at St Catherine’s, as prayer is a time for peace, reflection, and love.

“Our mottoes are included to show everyone that here we encourage and support every child in letting their light shine, and we want to inspire and grow individualism through fostering the idea of following passions and interests, so that we can all ‘set the world on fire’.

“We also kept the shield, as it is a reminder of our old logo, and our link with St Dominic’s.”

The new design was unveiled in a special assembly, where the children were also shown the different elements that had been used to create it.

“The children love the new logo, as it includes their designs, and messages that they are used to seeing, hearing, and using every day,” added Miss Haddow.

“We feel that our new logo helps everyone to understand what our aims and beliefs are here at St Catherine’s.”

