Middle school staff in parts of north Northumberland will continue to go on strike this week over the threat of job losses.

However, the action at Berwick Middle, Tweedmouth Middle and Glendale Middle in Wooler will be for two days this week rather than three as initially planned.

Steve Bird, NASUWT Northumberland Secretary, has provided the following update: “We have given notice of three days of strike action this week – Tuesday 18th, Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th.

“Due to the number of planned out of school activities, and also the recent more positive discussions with HR, we have suspended the strike action on Wednesday 19th. Schools will be open as usual.

Strike action at Tweedmouth Middle School earlier this month.

“The NASUWT will be taking strike action on Tuesday 18th and on Thursday 20th, with a demonstration in Berwick on Tuesday morning.