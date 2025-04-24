Tyneside Sports Clubs and Primary School Celebrate Funding Wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school and two sports club on Tyneside are celebrating after netting donations totalling nearly £10,000 from a national housebuilder. Novocastrians Rugby Club, Havannah First School and Wallsend Boys Club have been presented with cheques totalling almost £10,000 by Newcastle-based Persimmon Homes.

The three are the latest winners of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative which provides funding to local charities and community groups.

Local Newcastle City Councillor Wendy Taylor, who was on hand to present a donation to the ladies’ team of Novocastrians Rugby Club said:“ It's amazing that this club has been the starting ground for top English players such as Sarah Hunter and I look forward to seeing how this donation will help more local girls and women who love rugby.”

The rugby club will be using the money to help upgrade their changing facilities, whilst the money received by Wallsend Boys Club will enable their under 14 girls’ team to travel to competitions outside of the UK.

Havannah First School is putting the money towards enhancing the children’s outdoor play and education facilities at the school based in Newcastle Great Park.

Stuart Grimes, Managing Director at Persimmon North East, said: “We’re delighted to support these fantastic community assets in Newcastle and North Tyneside.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet people working hard for their local communities and so we hope these donations help support all the fantastic work they do.”

More information about how to apply to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative can be found here: Community Champions website