Two Northumberland school trusts planning to merge to create a 'stronger' three-tier group
A group of schools including five in Morpeth is proposing to join forces with another three-tier group in the west of Northumberland.
The board of trustees of The Three Rivers Learning Trust – which includes Chantry Middle School, Newminster Middle School, The King Edward VI High School, Abbeyfields First School and Stobhillgate First School – and the board of directors of Tyne Community Learning Trust are consulting on a planned merger of the two trusts.
The consultation documents set out that they have worked closely together over a number of years, share similar values and structures of governance, leadership and approaches to school improvement.
Schools would continue to retain their identity and ability to innovate, and would remain anchored within their local community.
A key aspect to the proposal is that the new trust would ‘further develop its expertise across first, middle and high schools to thrive as a three-tier organisation, supporting our local communities, and in doing so would become more resilient and responsive to local and national educational priorities’.
The other schools in The Three Rivers Learning Trust are Harbottle CofE First School, Thropton Village First School and Dr Thomlinson CofE Middle School.
The schools in the Tyne Community Learning Trust are Wylam First, Prudhoe Castle First, Ovingham CE First, Mickley First, Broomley First and Whittonstall First, Ovingham Middle, Highfield Middle and Prudhoe Community High School.
Simon Taylor, CEO of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, and Alice Witherow, CEO of the Tyne Community Learning Trust, said: “We are both inclusive trusts, with good academic outcomes, strong inclusive pastoral practices and a focus on the holistic development of students to support their journey through the trust and in preparation for life beyond the trust.
“A merged trust will build on these strengths and provide greater resilience in times of constant educational change.”
A merger would result in a trust of 5,500 students across schools in the Morpeth, Prudhoe and Rothbury areas.
Consultation on this proposal is underway and will run until March 17. To read the full information setting out why the merger is being proposed, FAQs and to complete the feedback form, go to www.the3rivers.net/consultation or www.tcltrust.org/consultation – a formal decision on the merger is set to be made by the end of April.