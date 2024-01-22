Pupils and staff at Tweedmouth West First School are celebrating after being selected as one of only 12 schools in the North East chosen to take part in Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums’ new programme.

Cultural Match is supported by North of Tyne Combined Authority, and aims to increase the confidence of early career teachers in creating partnerships with cultural organisations.

The 12 schools have each been given a grant to work with cultural venues this year.

Tweedmouth West is partnering with the Stephenson Steam Railway Museum to enhance learning about developments in the 20th Century, engineering and links with Royal Border Bridge designer Robert Stephenson and brother George Stephenson.

Tweedmouth West First School. Picture from Google.

Headteacher Jacqueline Dalrymple said: “We are delighted to be part of this project, led by our superb Year 1 early career teacher Emily Gray.

“We want our children to be proud of Berwick and Tweedmouth’s incredibly rich heritage. As the rail line passes the end of our huge playing field, we notice the trains and it’s a great hook for getting the children learning about history, science, engineering, innovation and the determination to experiment and persevere.

“It’s just one example of the exciting learning that takes place at Tweedmouth West in a very caring school with an ambitious and creative curriculum.”

The museum gives people the opportunity to ride in style in 1950s British Railways carriages and see a large variety of wagons and rail vehicles in the station yard that were once a common sight on the railways.