Pupils from St Cuthbert's First School in Tweedmouth collected donations for Berwick Foodbank this Harvest.

The school's head boy and head girl helped to deliver all of the items before half term.

They learned that all the items are sorted in the foodbank store according to their dates and that packages are made up for anyone who needs them.

St Cuthbert’s would like to say thank you for all of the donations from families and friends.

The foodbank is located in the William Elder Building on Castlegate.