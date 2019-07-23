Tour of Britain Northumberland jersey winners announced
Winners have been announced for a Tour of Britain competition that saw schools across the county design Northumberland themed cycling jerseys.
The competition is part of Northumberland County Council’s celebrations to mark the arrival of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain cycle race which will be coming to the county in September.
Northumberland schoolchildren were invited to come up with their own jersey design, with the winning entry brought to life and turned into a jersey, which will then be presented to their school.
A prize fund of £10,000 to spend on sporting activities and school trips was also up for grabs, will schools able to enter designs into three age categories - Reception to Year 4, Year 5 to 8 and Year 9 and above.
Winners of the Reception to Year 4 category are Broomhaugh C of E First School in Riding Mill, which featured Hadrian’s Wall under a sky of stars, designed by Year 4 pupil Adam Symes, who said he thinks these are the two best things about living in Northumberland.
The Year 5 to 8 category was won by The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, which featured a red and yellow design with a puffin on the reverse of the jersey. Designed by Year 8 pupil Sam Threlfall, who said he wanted to represent the Farne Islands in his design by incorporating a puffin as Northumberland are famous for them.
Finally, winners of the Year 9 and above category are Berwick Academy who designed a jersey as part of their Year 10 GCSE Art class. Working as a team, 10B designed a jersey which features the North Northumberland landscape and historical landmarks the area has to offer. Over the past year the class have been working on applying art for commercial purposes and used their knowledge and skills in this area to design their jersey.
Cabinet Member for Children’s Services Wayne Daley said: “We had some fantastic entries from children of all ages across all areas of our county. It was a tough decision choosing winners, but all schools that entered should be extremely proud of their efforts.”