Tomorrow’s Oxbridge graduates gather in Newcastle

Sixth formers from five Newcastle secondary schools came together to discuss their prospects as future Oxford and Cambridge undergraduates, at an annual education trust event.

Year 12 students from across the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust gathered for this year’s Oxbridge Trust Day, which saw a range of speakers from both Oxford and Cambridge Universities offer advice and guidance to the group on the process of applying to Oxbridge colleges.

It was the second time that the conference had taken place, with participating BBCET members comprising Sacred Heart Catholic High School, St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy, St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School, St Mary’s Catholic School, and St Thomas More Catholic High School.

“The philosophy is to provide sixth-form students with valuable insights and preparation for applying to Oxford and Cambridge,” explained Matthew Turner, Assistant Head of Sixth Form at St Cuthbert’s, which hosted the event.

Around 40 students attended the day, including 12 from St Cuthbert’s.

“Students gain a clear understanding of the rigorous application process, including personal statements, admissions tests, and interviews,” continued Mr Turner.

“Workshops and subject-specific sessions help develop the critical thinking and analytical skills Oxbridge looks for.”

“Meeting our alumni and academics from Oxbridge can encourage students to aim high, and refine their academic ambitions, raising aspirations,” he added.