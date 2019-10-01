These are the ratings of every Northumberland secondary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Northumberland following recent inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Northumberland following recent inspections by Ofsted.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:40 am

Listed are 19 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Nunnykirk Centre for Dyslexia

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 09-05-2019

2. Hexham Middle School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 24-04-2019

3. Queen Elizabeth High School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 21-03-2019

4. St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019

