These are the ratings of every Northumberland primary school inspected by Ofsted in 2019

These are the ratings of every primary school in Northumberland following inspections by Ofsted this year.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:04 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:05 am

Listed are 22 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Linton Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 26-05-2019

2. Shilbottle Primary School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 19-06-2019

3. Whittonstall First School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 18-06-2019

4. Kielder Primary School and Nursery

Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

