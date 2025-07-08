A Blyth secondary school have announced they will ban skirts for all pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Education Trust, which manages The Blyth Academy, have revealed a major uniform reform across their 30 schools which will see all pupils required to wear tailored trousers.

This change is in response to the Department for Education’s (DfE) new guidance on school uniforms to make them more affordable for families – meaning schools are only allowed to require a maximum of three branded uniform items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Education Trust say that a move to trousers promotes equality and inclusivity, ensuring all students feel comfortable and supported, and that trousers are more practical for active learning and movement.

The Blyth Academy is amongst the schools who will implement a ban on skirts.

The trust also gave assurance that they have consulted a number of students about the decision to no longer allow skirts, whose feedback was positive.

A spokesperson said: "We are extremely mindful of the cost of school uniforms for parents, and have been considering the impact for a number of months, and of the changes to government legislation. Alongside this, consideration was given to no longer including skirts as an option.”

The new uniform rules will come into effect from September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: "The decision to delay implementation of the change was to give families plenty of time to prepare so that they could make an informed choice when purchasing items this year, as well as saving costs on having to repeatedly replace tights.

“A very small number of parents have raised concerns which have been discussed with individuals, but the vast majority of responses to the notification have been very positive.”