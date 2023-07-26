38 pupils at the school completed their expedition last month, following months of work to complete the physical, volunteering, and skills requirements of the award.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is a youth programme aimed at 14 to 24-year-olds, which was founded in 1956 by Prince Philip.

Mr Greenshields, the Duke of Edinburgh Award leader at The Blyth Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of all of the students and the staff who helped out.

Students from The Blyth Academy while completing the Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition. (Photo by The Blyth Academy)

“Without the students’ buy-in and the staff giving up their time, this sort of thing does not happen.

“The students now have a world-renowned award that no one can ever take away and which also puts them ahead of other young people when they go to college or into the world of work.