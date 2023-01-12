News you can trust since 1854
Top-rated schools in north Northumberland.

The 34 best primary and first schools in north Northumberland as rated by Ofsted

It can be a hard choice for parents to decide where to send their children to school.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 4:08pm

The national cut off date for applications to primary schools is January 15, 2023.

One way of choosing is by looking at their Ofsted reports.

These are based on inspections carried out to make sure they are up to standard.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

Here are the top-rated first and primary schools in north Northumberland.

1. Swansfield Park

Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick was rated outstanding when last inspected in November 2020.

Photo: Google

2. Hipsburn

Hipsburn Primary School in Alnwick was rated outstanding when last inspected in March 2009.

Photo: Google

3. Holy Island

Holy Island First School received an outstanding Ofsted rating when it was last inspected in July 2010.

Photo: Stephen McKay/Geograph

4. Grove

The Grove Special School in Tweedmouth received an outstanding Ofsted rating when last inspected in December 2019.

Photo: Google

