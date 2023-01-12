It can be a hard choice for parents to decide where to send their children to school.

The national cut off date for applications to primary schools is January 15, 2023.

One way of choosing is by looking at their Ofsted reports.

These are based on inspections carried out to make sure they are up to standard.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

Here are the top-rated first and primary schools in north Northumberland.

1. Swansfield Park Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick was rated outstanding when last inspected in November 2020. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hipsburn Hipsburn Primary School in Alnwick was rated outstanding when last inspected in March 2009. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Holy Island Holy Island First School received an outstanding Ofsted rating when it was last inspected in July 2010. Photo: Stephen McKay/Geograph Photo Sales

4. Grove The Grove Special School in Tweedmouth received an outstanding Ofsted rating when last inspected in December 2019. Photo: Google Photo Sales