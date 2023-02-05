It can be a hard choice for parents to decide where to send their children to school.

One way of choosing is by looking at their Ofsted reports.

These are based on inspections carried out to make sure they are up to standard.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

Here are the 15 schools in Northumberland rated ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

1 . NCEA Duke's Secondary NCEA Duke's Secondary School in Ashington was rated 'inadequate' in February 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Duchess's Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick was rated 'requires improvement' in October 2022. Photo: Ben O'Connell Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Academy. Berwick Academy was rated 'requires improvement' in November 2021. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4 . St Benet Biscop St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington was rated 'requires improvement' in June 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales