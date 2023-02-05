News you can trust since 1854
School Ofsted ratings.

The 15 schools in Northumberland rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

It can be a hard choice for parents to decide where to send their children to school.

By Ian Smith
2 minutes ago

One way of choosing is by looking at their Ofsted reports.

These are based on inspections carried out to make sure they are up to standard.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

Here are the 15 schools in Northumberland rated ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

1. NCEA Duke's Secondary

NCEA Duke's Secondary School in Ashington was rated 'inadequate' in February 2022.

2. Duchess's

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick was rated 'requires improvement' in October 2022.

3. Berwick Academy.

Berwick Academy was rated 'requires improvement' in November 2021.

4. St Benet Biscop

St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington was rated 'requires improvement' in June 2022.

