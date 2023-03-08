Tasty treats sold in aid of Syria and Turkey earthquake victims
Mini Vinnies at St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Berwick held a cake sale in aid of the earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.
By Andrew Coulson
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 6:16pm
The activity raised funds to support victims in the two countries who have lost their homes after the natural disaster that happened last month.
Linda Moffat, Mini Vinnie co-ordinator, said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity from our school community in raising over £380 for the appeal.
“We are a small school with only 86 pupils, so this was really fantastic.”