Council-run post-16 education provider Northumberland Skills is hosting a welding taster and a renewables engineering taster for young people aged 15 and above to spread the word about its courses starting in September.

Both events will be held at the Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre at the Port of Blyth, and will cover courses at the venue and the under construction Energy Central Learning Hub next door.

Both sessions run from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 16.

Northumberland Skills' Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre in Blyth. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Richard Waterston from Northumberland Skills said: “If becoming an engineer in the renewables sector is something you want to explore when you leave school, or if you have recently left school and are looking for a new direction, these taster days are a great way to find out more from our team of lecturers.”

“As well as taking a tour of our Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre, you will also be able to find out more about our new campus at Energy Central Learning Hub, where we will be training the next generation of power engineers, maintenance experts, and technicians.

“Young people can attend with or without their parents. If parents do want to stay, they can enjoy a free cuppa and ask our experienced team of lecturers about our school leaver courses and future career opportunities.”