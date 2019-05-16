Surf's up for Seahouses pupils

Pupils at Seahouses Primary School have taken to their idyllic local beach to experience the wonder of waves.

Working in partnership with Surf Northumberland, every child in Key Stage 2 was given the opportunity to participate in specially tailored surfing sessions focusing on core strength, balance, respect for our oceans and of course those important surfing techniques.

Sally, of Surf Northumberland, said: “What an amazing bunch of happy, motivated and well-behaved children!

“They have simply blown me away with their confidence and self-motivation.

“Every single child has managed to stand up and ride a wave which takes lots of perseverance and skill.

“Introducing children to surfing is a real passion of mine and I hope we’ve inspired a real love for the sea that will last a lifetime.”

Year 4 pupil Melody Parkin said: “This has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I was scared at first and thought I would be cold but it was awesome! I love it.”

Headteacher Vickie Allen: “We are so lucky to live in this beautiful part of the world.

“We believe it is really important to let our children experience all of the aspects coastal life has to offer!”