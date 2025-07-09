Student’s Vision Shines Through in St Benet Biscop’s New Chapel Window

Students at a secondary school in Bedlington showcased their artistic talents to colourful effect when they took part in a competition to design a stained-glass window.

All age groups at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy rose to the challenge, which saw the winning entry made into a window and installed in the school chapel.

“The competition came about as part of an effort to complete the set of stained-glass windows in the chapel,” explained Brigid Davis, Chaplain at St Benet Biscop, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Academy Trust.

“Over the years, we have had four beautiful windows designed by students, but the remaining four were clear windows. We decided it was time to give those windows a vibrant makeover and create a stunning set that truly reflects the values and spirit of our school.

“The competition attracted students from across the year groups, where the students had to design a stained-glass window that was both colourful and fitting for the sacred space of our chapel. The designs needed to incorporate meaningful Christian symbolism, with a particular emphasis on the themes of love and faith.”

Mrs Davis was joined on the judging panel by Head of Religious Education Sarah Lane, Business Manager Rhonda Murray, and Headteacher Suzanne Dale-Lewis, with the winner announced as Year 12 student Omeose Egbiremolen.

“Together, we chose a design that truly captures the essence of Christian faith and artistic expression,” she continued. “Omeose’s winning design is a beautiful and symbolic representation of Christ’s love and sacrifice.

“The stained-glass window features a heart, symbolising the love of Christ, surrounded by a crown of thorns and a normal crown, to represent the suffering and glory of Christ. The design also includes crosses and the Alpha and Omega signs, representing that Jesus is both the beginning and the end.”

The design was installed in the chapel by Print North East, and the winner also received a box of chocolates, which was presented by Mrs Davis during a special, celebratory ceremony where the new window was unveiled.

“Omeose’s design was not only a beautiful creation, but also deeply meaningful, reflecting the core values of Christianity and the spirit of our school community,” she added.

“The window is a stunning addition to the chapel that enriches the spiritual atmosphere of the space.

“We are incredibly proud of Omeose and all the students who took part in this competition. Their creativity and commitment to reflecting Christian values through art is inspiring , and the new window will serve as a lasting testament to their talents for many years to come.”