Students of NCEA Grace Darling Primary explore literacy with Kim McGuinness, Mayor of North East

The Mayor was following up on the 'Launchpad to Literacy' scheme which was recently introduced to support the development of early literacy.

On January 30, the afternoon was spent at Newbiggin Community Hub, where the children explored the library and took part in various different activities surrounding developing literacy - including selecting a book of their choosing to write a review on, giving it a star rating.

Pupils were enthusiastic to learn what goes on behind the scenes of reporting and how the media use their equipment. The children were given the opportunity to put their skills to the test, speaking into the camera and microphone and catching a glimpse into what it's like being a news reporter. They did an excellent job and enjoyed it thoroughly.

Kim McGuinness read a hilarious and wonderful best-seller to the children - 'Bear Behind' by author Sam Copeland. The book is about Ivor, a boy who is anxious about starting school and doesn't like to draw any attention to himself.

However, he soon realises his first day is far from normal when he discovers there's a great big bear behind him who causes chaos! But despite all of the chaos, the bear teaches him there's fun to be had when you leave your worries behind you. The pupils loved hearing the story that encourages children to find their voice at school and aims to help ease worries.

Headteacher Mrs Sharon Cole said: "I'm delighted that the Mayor has taken the time to come to Newbiggin and to spend some time with our children. It is really important that those who are able to effect change meet the very people that will be impacted by decisions being made centrally".

NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary is part of Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust. If you wish to learn more about the School or the Trust, visit their websites below:

