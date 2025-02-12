Students of NCEA Grace Darling Primary explore literacy with Kim McGuinness, Mayor of North East

By Rebecca Shaw
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 21:10 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 08:36 BST
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea's pupils at NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School had the opportunity to meet with the Mayor of the North East, Kim McGuinness, where they practised reading, listening and being behind the scenes of reporting.

The Mayor was following up on the 'Launchpad to Literacy' scheme which was recently introduced to support the development of early literacy.

On January 30, the afternoon was spent at Newbiggin Community Hub, where the children explored the library and took part in various different activities surrounding developing literacy - including selecting a book of their choosing to write a review on, giving it a star rating.

Pupils were enthusiastic to learn what goes on behind the scenes of reporting and how the media use their equipment. The children were given the opportunity to put their skills to the test, speaking into the camera and microphone and catching a glimpse into what it's like being a news reporter. They did an excellent job and enjoyed it thoroughly.

Kim McGuinness read a hilarious and wonderful best-seller to the children - 'Bear Behind' by author Sam Copeland. The book is about Ivor, a boy who is anxious about starting school and doesn't like to draw any attention to himself.

However, he soon realises his first day is far from normal when he discovers there's a great big bear behind him who causes chaos! But despite all of the chaos, the bear teaches him there's fun to be had when you leave your worries behind you. The pupils loved hearing the story that encourages children to find their voice at school and aims to help ease worries.

Headteacher Mrs Sharon Cole said: "I'm delighted that the Mayor has taken the time to come to Newbiggin and to spend some time with our children. It is really important that those who are able to effect change meet the very people that will be impacted by decisions being made centrally".

NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary is part of Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust. If you wish to learn more about the School or the Trust, visit their websites below:

Behind the scenes of reporting - NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School practising with the media

1. Contributed

Behind the scenes of reporting - NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School practising with the media Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness at Newbiggin Community Hub Library reading to pupils of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School

2. Contributed

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness at Newbiggin Community Hub Library reading to pupils of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pupils of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School practising their reporting skills with the media

3. Contributed

Pupils of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School practising their reporting skills with the media Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pupil of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School at Newbiggin Community Hub practising reporting skills.

4. Contributed

Pupil of NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School at Newbiggin Community Hub practising reporting skills. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North EastStudentsMayor
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice