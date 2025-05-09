Students mark VE Day with 1940's celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The community at Mowden Hall School came together to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The whole school, from Nursery to Year 8, came together to mark VE Day with an afternoon of activities and remembrance.

Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day, commemorates the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on 8 May 1945, marking the end of World War II in Europe. It remains a powerful moment in history that reminds us of the courage, resilience and unity shown by those who lived through the war.

At Mowden, pupils arrived dressed in red, white and blue and enjoyed a vibrant street party lunch in the Head’s Garden, where bunting fluttered and wartime tunes played.

This was followed by an afternoon filled with traditional 1940s-themed fun, including singing wartime classics such as Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, Make Do and Mend sewing practice, Dig for Victory gardening activities, Army Drills, and traditional garden games.

The celebration culminated in a joyful Tea Dance in the Dining Room, with pupils and staff alike embracing the spirit of the era.

Reflecting on the day, Mr Townley, Assistant Head (Pastoral) at Mowden Hall School, said: "VE Day is not just a commemoration of history; it is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the values of perseverance, community, and hope. It was wonderful to see our pupils engaging so enthusiastically with the past, and connecting with its relevance today."