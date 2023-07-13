The 11 students visited the original parliament building and St Giles Cathedral, whilst also taking a walking tour of the Royal Mile.

They also toured the halls of Holyrood, with a personal tour around the offices of MSPs as well as the Presiding Officers quarters.

After lunch, the students visited Edinburgh Castle, with much time spent in the Scottish War Memorial building. They also got to see the Scottish crown jewels on display.

Alnwick students at the Scottish Parliament.

Co-head James Wilson said: “That is another politics trip this year ticked off, we are half through the parliament buildings and only have the Belfast and Cardiff Assembly buildings left to visit on our UK tour.