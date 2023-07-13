News you can trust since 1854
Students from Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick visit Scottish Parliament

Politics students at Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick visited the Scottish Parliament as part of their A Level studies.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST

The 11 students visited the original parliament building and St Giles Cathedral, whilst also taking a walking tour of the Royal Mile.

They also toured the halls of Holyrood, with a personal tour around the offices of MSPs as well as the Presiding Officers quarters.

After lunch, the students visited Edinburgh Castle, with much time spent in the Scottish War Memorial building. They also got to see the Scottish crown jewels on display.

Alnwick students at the Scottish Parliament.Alnwick students at the Scottish Parliament.
Co-head James Wilson said: “That is another politics trip this year ticked off, we are half through the parliament buildings and only have the Belfast and Cardiff Assembly buildings left to visit on our UK tour.

"Seeing the Scottish parliament building up close was really special. It was unfortunate that our visit to Holyrood Palace was cancelled due to a royal visit - but the King can be forgiven for that!”

