Although the two regions continue to have the highest and lowest proportion of GCSE entries graded at a 7/A or above, respectively, the percentage points have fallen from 10.8, in 2023, to 10.7.

In London this year, 28.5% of GCSE entries were awarded 7/A or higher, which is up from 28.4% in 2023 and in the North East, the figure for entries has gone up to 17.8% from 17.6%.

This is the first time the gap has narrowed year-on-year since 2016.

High achieving student, Luke Currie, said: “I think most people have done well and I'm really happy with my results too. I have to say I was a bit nervous, but I think everyone can kind of relate to that.

"I'll be coming back to the sixth form if all goes to plan, I'm really a maths and science person, so I'm going to take maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.”

Katie Middlemist, head of Year 11, added: “I'm immensely proud of what the students have achieved and how resilient the year group have been during the last five years they've been with us, especially with the challenges of Covid and I wish all of them all the luck with their next adventures, may that be with us at DCHS or moving on to apprenticeships or other providers.”

Co-headteachers Alan Rogers and James Wilson said: "We are thrilled that it was so busy this morning and hope that it is a sign of things to come with more students coming in to school to pick up their results face to face.

“Overall, we are immensely proud of what students have accomplished this year.

"83 students surpassed their expected target grades, with overall solid foundations for students to go on and accomplish their ambitions.

“140 students have received an offer to come back to DCHS sixth form. Following on from last week's sixth form success, we are excited as to what this year group can achieve in two years time.

“Students that were in school 95% of the time or more achieved what they were expected to achieve against national projections in all subjects and those that attended less than 90% of the time achieved at least 0.8 grades lower in every subject on average. Attendance does matter!”

For any students thinking about joining DCHS, there are still some places are available for those with the appropriate grades. Email: [email protected].