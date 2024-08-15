Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 13 students at James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) in Amble have been praised for their exam successes.

Executive Headteacher, Neil Rodgers said: “The 2024 A-level and Level 3 Vocational results for students at JCSC show just what can be achieved when students’ hard work, perseverance and ability are paired with a talented, dedicated and caring staff team.

“The majority of students are moving on to the destination of their choice, whether that be an apprenticeship, employment or higher education.”

Amongst the success stories is shining star, Amy Patterson, whose 3 A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths have rightly earned her a place at Cambridge University to study Veterinary Medicine.

Amy Patterson, Ava Tibbitts, Lucy Farrell, Liv Henderson and Amy Edminson.

Amy said: “I can’t believe it, I’m so relieved! I’ve been up since 4am with nerves!”

Yvonne, Amy’s mam said: “I’m very very proud of Amy, she has worked hard and it has paid off. I would also like to thank all of the teachers; we are so grateful to them not only for their hard work educating the students but also their amazing support throughout their time at the school.”

Amy Edminson, who has been a student alongside Amy Patterson every school day since Nursery school at the age of 3 years old; said she was relieved at achieving her first choice place and is thrilled to be going to the University of York to study Biomedical Science.

Ava Tibbitts, who achieved a B in History, an A in Sociology and a Distinction* in Fashion and goes on to study History and Sociology at University of Sheffield said: “I’m really excited and happy!”

Luca Scott, Kai Hamilton, Ryan Baker, Cameron Wallace, Freddie Bremner and Owen McDonough.

Liv Henderson and her mam, were extremely emotional to find out that following Liv’s excellent results she has been excepted to begin training in the Royal Navy towards an Aeronautical Engineering degree.

Kai Hamilton said, “I’ll take that!” when he opened his results; a B in History, B in English Literature and a Distinction* in Psychology and now will begin a degree in Journalism at Leeds Beckett University.

Elsewhere, Luca Stott will study Sport at Northumbria University, Ryan Baker and Cameron Wallace go on to join the RAF, Freddie Bremner begins an apprenticeship with Northumberland County Council and Owen McDonough will study Sports Journalism at York St. John University.

Mr Rodgers added: “Having seen these students start their journey from nine year old-new starters at JCSC, right through to this point in their young adult lives; it gives me enormous pleasure to see them leave as well educated, well rounded young people who are moving on to the next exciting chapter.

"All of the staff are extremely proud of their achievements and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Anyone interested in joining JCSC’s Sixth Form can contact the school for more information or to arrange a visit: www.jcsc.co.uk/ [email protected].