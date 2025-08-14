Headteacher, James Andriot, praised the hard work of both students and staff.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s students,” he said. “Their resilience, dedication, and determination have led them to secure exciting futures, whether at university, through apprenticeships, or in employment.

"These results are a testament not just to their academic achievements, but also to the supportive community at JCSC that encourages our young people to aspire and succeed. We wish them every success in the next stage of their journey.”

This year, 13 students applied through UCAS to University destinations with many of JCSC’s “home birds” choosing to stay in the North East; Newcastle and Northumbria Universities proving particularly popular destinations.

Among them, Allarna is heading to Newcastle University to study Zoology.

At Northumbria University, Kieran – who described himself as “buzzing” with his exam results - will study History and Politics; Lexi will pursue Criminology and Psychology;

Scott will study Biology; and close friends Summer and Grace are excited to start Business and Management and Social Sciences respectively – even planning to live in halls together.

Joshua will also be joining Northumbria to study Finance and Accountancy.

Further afield, Lyla, who achieved excellent results in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths, will study Biomedical Science at the University of Sheffield.

Another high achiever, Libby, also excelled in the sciences and plans to take a gap year before embarking on her dream of studying Dentistry.

In addition to university pathways, other students are securing apprenticeships, joining the armed forces, or moving directly into employment.

JCSC is also delighted to celebrate the success of its Year 12 students, who sat external exams for their T-Level courses.

In particular, the Childcare T-Level cohort excelled in their assessments, achieving results that put them in a fantastic position to complete their studies in Year 13, when the coursework element of the qualification will be their focus.

Mr Andriot added: “The destinations secured by our students highlight the breadth of their ambition. Whether staying close to home in the North East or moving further afield, they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

1 . JCSC Lexi and Kieran, who will go on to study Criminology and Psychology and History and Politics respectively. Photo: JCSC Photo Sales

2 . JCSC Libby will go on to study Dentistry after a gap year. Photo: JCSC Photo Sales

3 . JCSC Lyla who is off to Sheffield University to study Biomedical Sciences. Photo: JCSC Photo Sales

4 . JCSC Allarna, who will go on to study Zoology at Newcastle Uni and Joshua, who is going to Northumbria to study, Finance and Accountancy. Photo: JCSC Photo Sales