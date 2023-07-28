Steven Brett, Quanta’s chief commercial officer, will work with Bede Academy after being appointed an enterprise adviser by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership as part of a national scheme by the Careers and Enterprise Company.

He will help provide guidance to students about science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) careers, particularly concerning the energy sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven said: “Bede Academy is extremely close to my heart as both my children are pupils there and are enjoying their time at the academy.

Assistant vice principal Craig Sams (left) and Steven Brett. (Photo by Quanta)

“I want to help the academy put a strong careers framework in place to help current and future students take the right leap into work.

“Skills shortages have been widely reported as a major challenge facing the energy industry moving forward, so it is great to be able to help at the sharp-end in terms of inspiring and motivating the next generation of talent to help the sector in the future.”

Craig Sams, assistant vice principal at Bede Academy, added: “Steven will be able to bring careers to life by talking about his own real-world experience and will help inspire and motivate our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is incredibly important for young people to understand what the world of work is really like and to identify where they feel they can fit in.