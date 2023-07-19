Around 60 students from the Blyth school, from year 7 to year 13, were involved in the performance of the iconic musical set in 1950s New York and inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Director Lucy Sutton said: “We made such a strong comeback from Covid last year with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat that we needed a big show that offered a different feel, something a bit grittier that would appeal to students who wanted to act more than sing.

“Students developed extremely strong bonds during rehearsals and huge respect for each other, which shone through the performances.

Bede Academy pupils on stage performing West Side Story. (Photo by Bede Academy)

“The maturity and sensitivity the cast showed was commendable and our students continue to inspire and enthuse us with their dedication and commitment.”

Co-musical director Lauren Saul added: “We chose this musical because we knew we had the talent in this year’s cohort to put on a great show, particularly the strong male leads.

“They have worked well as a group and risen to the challenges of scenes featuring particularly mature content.”

Andrew Thelwell, principal of Bede Academy, said: “I am so proud of our students and their exceptional talent, as well as our staff for their exceptional commitment and hard work.

The cast of Bede Academy's production of West Side Story. (Photo by Bede Academy)

“I congratulate them all for such a fantastic production.”