Finlay Evans received the top grades in geography, history and sociology and will be going to his first choice university (Cambridge, Pembroke College) to study human social and political sciences.

The now former King Edward VI School student was 11 when his family moved to Rothbury and he attended Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School for a couple of years before moving on to the Morpeth school.

The 18-year-old said: “I preferred to wait until I got to KEVI and opened the results envelope rather than looking online first for course confirmation.

Finlay Evans was among those who found out their A-level results at King Edward VI School in Morpeth yesterday (Thursday).

“This meant I didn’t know if I had achieved the grades I needed and geography was a bit up in the air because the papers for that subject had been notoriously difficult this year.

“So I was very happy to see the A* grades and it was a relief because my girlfriend got what she needed to go to Cambridge – it would have been annoying for us to have to go to separate universities.

“It was nice to celebrate with my close group of friends as well. One of the group had to find an alternative university, but once they did we could all relax and enjoy yesterday evening.

“I’m really looking forward to university. It’s the next chapter of my life.

“Although I I will be moving away, the term structure means there is plenty of time to come back home and catch up with family and friends.

“It will be good to explore all the subjects that make up the course and then potentially specialise in a particular subject.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved in social activities and groups as well. I’m passionate about music and the fact that there is a practice room with a drum kit (Finlay plays the drums) at the college was an important factor in me choosing Pembroke as you need to select a college when applying to Cambridge.