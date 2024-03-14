The Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation for Stannington First School was recently presented by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.

Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.

In the Walk of Fame Challenge for the month of February, it was sixth on the national leaderboard. Just 11 per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.

Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “We are delighted to feature on the England WOW National Leaderboard.

“We use the Travel Tracker to record our daily journeys and it is a great motivational tool and constant reminder of our school aims – that everyone enjoys an active journey to school so that we arrive energised and ready for the day and we can also reduce congestion and pollution around our school. Well done to our Stannington Superstars!”

She added: “We have also just been awarded a Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation. The STARS Education scheme recognises schools and other educational establishments that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel.

“Our award was presented by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.”