A Northumberland school was among the top 10 best in England last month for finding alternatives to parents driving cars to the school gates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.

In the challenge for the month of February, it was seventh on the national leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the month, walking or wheeling journeys nearly tripled with 33 per cent of journeys logged on the interactive WOW Travel Tracker by Stannington First School pupils being walking or wheeling trips, up from their baseline of 12 per cent.

A section of the Stannington First School site. Picture by Google.

Catherine Woodhead, Living Streets chief executive, said: “Walking and wheeling to school keeps us fit, healthy and happy – and it reduces congestion, air pollution and road danger outside the school gates.”