Stannington First School seventh on a national leaderboard for finding alternatives to cars driving to the school gates
Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.
In the challenge for the month of February, it was seventh on the national leaderboard.
During the month, walking or wheeling journeys nearly tripled with 33 per cent of journeys logged on the interactive WOW Travel Tracker by Stannington First School pupils being walking or wheeling trips, up from their baseline of 12 per cent.
Catherine Woodhead, Living Streets chief executive, said: “Walking and wheeling to school keeps us fit, healthy and happy – and it reduces congestion, air pollution and road danger outside the school gates.”