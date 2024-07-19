Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland school was in the second best in England last month for finding alternatives to parents driving cars to the school gates.

Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.

In the Walk of Fame Challenge for the month of June, it was second on the national leaderboard. Just nine per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.

Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “We are passionate about promoting active and sustainable travel to school as the first choice for our families, so we are absolutely thrilled to discover that we were in second place on the national leaderboard.

The Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation for Stannington First School was presented earlier this year by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.

“What an incredible achievement and a recognition of our school aims.”

Earlier this year, the school was awarded a Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation.

The STARS Education scheme recognises schools and other educational establishments that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel.

Katherine Holcroft, head of major projects at Living Streets, said: “Congratulations to pupils from Stannington First School for making it into the WOW Top Ten.

“Walking and wheeling to school keeps us fit, healthy and happy – and it reduces congestion, air pollution and road danger outside the school gates.”