Stannington First School second on a national leaderboard for finding alternatives to cars driving to the school gates
A Northumberland school was second in the country last month out of hundreds of participants for finding alternatives to parents driving cars to the school gates.
Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.
In the Walk of Fame Challenge for the month of February, it was second on the national leaderboard. Just 8.3 per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.
Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “We are very proud of our place on the Walk of Fame leaderboard.
“This recognises the on-going commitment of our amazing school community to make sustainable travel their first choice for the journey to school. Well done to our Stannington Superstars!”