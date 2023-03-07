Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.

In the Walk of Fame Challenge for the month of February, it was second on the national leaderboard. Just 8.3 per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.

Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “We are very proud of our place on the Walk of Fame leaderboard.

Stannington First School staff and the wider school community have worked together to stress the importance of making sustainable travel the first choice for school journeys.