Stannington First School fourth on a national leaderboard for finding alternatives to cars driving to the school gates

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:41 GMT
The Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation for Stannington First School was presented earlier this year by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.The Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation for Stannington First School was presented earlier this year by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.
The Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation for Stannington First School was presented earlier this year by Tracy Aitken, a representative from Northumberland County Council.
A Northumberland school was among the top 10 best in England last month for finding alternatives to parents driving cars to the school gates.

Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.

In the challenge for the month of October, it was fourth on the national leaderboard. Just nine per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the school was awarded a Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation.

The STARS Education scheme recognises the schools and other educational establishments that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel journeys.

Related topics:NorthumberlandEnglandLiving Streets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice