Stannington First School fourth on a national leaderboard for finding alternatives to cars driving to the school gates
Stannington First School takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from the charity Living Streets. WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker including those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school.
In the challenge for the month of October, it was fourth on the national leaderboard. Just nine per cent of journeys recorded on the WOW Travel Tracker by its pupils were car trips all the way to the school gates.
Earlier this year, the school was awarded a Modeshift STARS Platinum Accreditation.
The STARS Education scheme recognises the schools and other educational establishments that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel journeys.
