Staff cutbacks are being proposed at a rural school in Northumberland to help safeguard its future.

Cheviot Learning Trust plans to make changes at Harbottle First School, near Rothbury ‘in order to sustain a school’.

A restructuring would see the introduction of an executive headteacher model with responsibility for Harbottle and two other schools.

A spokesperson for the Cheviot Learning Trust said: “The Trust has undertaken a restructuring exercise to create an executive headteacher model over Harbottle CE First school with Dr Thomlinson CE Middle School and Thropton Village First School.

Harbottle First School.

"This is in order to sustain a school in Harbottle. The Trust is working closely with the Church of England Diocesean Education Board and wants to ensure that Harbottle school continues to build on its excellent Ofsted success.”

However, concerns have been raised by Harbottle First School Parent and Teacher Association.

“This has taken place with no consultation with the parents, and seemingly no regard for the impact of these actions on the staff, children or local community,” they say in a social media post.

The PTA has sent a letter to the Cheviot Learning Trust and other interested parties outlining its concerns.

It writes: ‘We are writing to express our collective concern and alarm regarding the recent sudden and unannounced changes in staffing at our school. These changes have created a significant sense of uncertainty and distress among parents, pupils and staff alike.

‘Harbottle is a small and historic first school, renowned for its close-knit community and long-standing tradition of providing high-quality education (as confirmed at the most recent Ofsted report, where the school received a “Good”).

‘The abrupt alteration in staffing without prior communication or consultation with parents has disrupted this harmony and has led to several pressing concerns.

‘There is a growing apprehension that these staffing changes signal a move towards the eventual closure of the school. Such a direction would have far-reaching consequences for our community.

‘The closure of the school would necessitate additional travel for all children, with some families facing journeys of up to 45 minutes.