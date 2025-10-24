A Blyth primary school is celebrating being awarded Gold for Outdoor Learning and Play (OPAL) after a major playground transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Wilfred’s Catholic Primary School decided to take part in the OPAL school improvement programme around eight months ago after finding that children were not fully engaged at playtime which was leading to behavioural issues.

OPAL encourages improving the quality and offer of children’s play at schools with the idea that this will improve behaviour, wellbeing, and foster creativity and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher and OPAL leader at St Wilfred’s, Luanne Richards said: “We started OPAL for the children because they spend 20% of their week at school outside at playtime.

St Wilfred's have won gold for Outdoor Learning and Play.

"We have lovely school grounds but it was just so uninspiring, we just had two yards with nothing in and we have got a massive field which is hardly ever used. We have totally redeveloped all those areas into spaces the children can go and play in.”

New features include a stage, dressing up areas, a giant sandpit, an adventure trial and a ‘St Wildred’s Village’ with a play police station, vets and nail salon, as well as a ‘prayer garden’ with a quiet space, sensory tents, a reading area, and arts and crafts.

Luanne added: "The kids absolutely love it and it’s made such a difference. They’re engaged, they are playing, learning, developing – it’s just amazing for them.

“There’s no more putting out fires when they come in, they come in from playground and they are ready to learn again. You get graded from bronze to platinum and we got gold which we are so proud of.”