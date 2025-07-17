St Thomas More Students Dazzle in Lively Production of High School Musical

Students across all year groups at St Thomas More Catholic High School took to the stage for the performance, as well as working front of house and behind the scenes.

“High School Musical was this year’s St Thomas More musical extravaganza,” explained Hazel Sinclair, who is Curriculum Leader of Performing Arts at the school and directed the show.

“The spark and energy injected into the entire process by the staff, and continued through the students, has been truly exciting. The musical has allowed students from Year 7 through to Year 13 to unite the school community through a joint love and passion for singing, dancing, and acting.”

Students rehearsed weekly to prepare for the stage show, which is based on the 2006 film of the same name, and tells the story of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, as they audition for lead roles in their school musical.

“Weekly after-school rehearsals have formed new friendships, allowed for musical and acting development, but, most importantly, a drive to come into school every day and engage with the opportunities offered,” said Mrs Sinclair.

“The joy and commitment for the musical has extended into other studies within the school, positively impacting the students and their engagement with the school.”

Positive feedback from those taking part included Max Milburn in Year 10, who said: “I have made so many friends of various ages that I worked with as a team. We all supported each other through the highs and lows, and we have made it through together.”

“Working on a musical production was a completely new experience for me, but, from it, I have gained friends, skills, and confidence,” agreed Iris Darcy, who is in Year 11, while Dannii Basilan, also Year 11, said: “The cast, the crew, the band, and the teachers involved made the show incredible, and I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better High School Musical family.”

Other cast members also enjoyed their time treading the boards.

“I’ve never performed on stage before, and this show really changed my life,” said Maggie Stead in Year 10; a view shared by Ava Appleby in Year 8, who said, “This has been an experience I definitely will not forget”; and Freya Broderick in Year 7, who added, “I absolutely adored being in this show – the backstage laughs, new friendships, and the whole experience was one of the best I’ve ever had.”

St Thomas More, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, stages a production every year.

“Individuals have truly shone, highlighting the immense talent of St Thomas More students,” continued Mrs Sinclair.

“The dedication from those involved is something to be recognised, and has been reflected by the positive reaction for the audience, and praise from each other.”

“A huge congratulations to the school for the absolutely fantastic production of High School Musical,” said School Governor Julie Bloomfield.

“Everything was brilliant – the performers, the band, the backstage team, front of house, the venue. I was so proud of the school. I am looking forward to next year already.”

