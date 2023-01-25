It is five years since the school's previous inspection which also gave a ‘good’ outcome.

The inspectors had so many positives to share about life at St Michael's including highlighting the values of respect and compassion in everything the school does, the polite and kind children, the exceptional role-models of the older children and the overwhelmingly positive support from the parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Gavin Johnston was delighted at the inspectors' description of the ambitious curriculum for all and how learning to read is central to the work of the school.

St Michael's pupils celebrate the school's good Ofsted rating.

He said: "We have all worked exceptionally hard over recent years to ensure every child gets the very best they deserve. We teach the children to persevere and be proud of their achievements."

Inspectors visited in November and rated the school ‘good’ across all categories: Quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead inspector Melanie Maitland reported: ‘St Michael’s Church of England Primary is a caring, welcoming school. The values of respect and compassion are reflected in everything the school does. Everyone is expected to do their best. Pupils rise to this challenge.”

They identified, however, that in some subjects the planned curriculum is not taught consistently well, leading to some gaps in pupils’ knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Michael's Primary School in Alnwick has been rated good by Ofsted.