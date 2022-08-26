Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Year 11 cohort at St Benet Biscop, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, achieved outstanding GCSE and BTEC results, enabling them to take the next step in their educational journey, whether remaining at the school to study for A-levels or BTEC qualifications, or taking up college places or apprenticeships elsewhere.

High achievers at the school included Lindsay Atlis, who attained one Grade 8, four Grade 9s, and one Distinction*; Joshua Bradley with three 9s, one Distinction*, three 8s and two 7s; Emma Rowell with five 9s, one Distinction*, one 8 and two 7s; Lucy Wilkinson (seven 9s, one 8 and one 7); and Katie Yu (seven 9s, one 8 and one 7).

“After a very challenging couple of years during the pandemic, we are thrilled with the achievements of our Year 11 students,” said head teacher Kevin Shepherd.

Delighted pupils with their GCSE result slips.

“Their GCSE and BTEC results today reflect a huge amount of dedication and hard work, during very testing times.

“As a school we are proud of all our students, some of whom have endured great personal challenges over the last two years. We are particularly pleased to see a significant number of grades 7, 8 and 9 in a range of subjects, and Distinction and Distinction Stars in our BTEC subjects.

“This reflected the hard work of our students, the support from their families, and the high quality teaching and support in school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has played a part in helping our students reach this important milestone in their education.”