St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington submits planning application for £2m sixth form centre
St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy has submitted a planning application to build a new sixth form centre at the school to increase capacity from 140 to 200 sixth formers.
The project is expected to cost £2m and construction could begin this summer, if planning approval is granted.
Dan McKeating, senior assistant head at St Benet Biscop, said: “Once it is done and once the kids are in there and enjoying it, it will make such a massive difference to the sixth form.
“We like the fact that the sixth form are very much role models and take an active part in the school. I do think it is important that they have a part of the school that is their own and is part of the identity of the sixth form.
“Ideally we would like to attract students from around the local area to come to our sixth form.
“It is not just students who are here in year 11 that are welcome. We want it to be attractive to others as well and I am sure it will be.”
The proposed building includes study areas, a common room, a cafe, and dedicated sixth form classrooms.
It will be constructed on land currently home to old mobile classrooms that have been in situ for years.
The current sixth form centre at the school will then be used as teaching space for pupils across the school’s year groups.
Mr McKeating added: “It is really exciting. We are really keen for students to have a distinct area of the school that is theirs so there is a clear identity to the sixth form where we are able to support that transition to more independent study.
“Being in the sixth form, there is that transition period to university where there is a greater expectation that students will be working independently. So the study spaces that will be available to students will support them with that.
“It does help them with their social development as well as their academic development, and will reflect the greater maturity of the students and the greater independence that they have as members of the sixth form community and the older students in the school.”