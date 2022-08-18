St Benet Biscop Academy students produce 'superb' set of A-level results
Bedlington sixth formers who struggled to continue their studies through the pandemic have been rewarded for their efforts with outstanding A-level grades.
The students at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, achieved what the school described as “superb results”, having weathered “a very challenging and disrupted two years”.
The overall pass rate was an impressive 98 per cent, with a third of all entries graded A/A* or the BTEC equivalent, and 85 per cent the higher grades A* to C (or BTEC equivalent).
Those celebrating included Balraj Singh, who achieved an A* and two As to secure a place at Newcastle University to study medicine, Christopher Baxter-Jones, who attained three As to read biomedical sciences, also at Newcastle, and Kate Herron, who gained two A*s and an A and is now taking a gap year.
Most Popular
-
1
A-level joy for Alnwick students
-
2
Alnwick student celebrates top A-level grades
-
3
Morpeth daughters of Prefab Sprout drummer set to follow in their father's footsteps
-
4
A-level results day: Almost 90% of King Edward VI School students achieve A*-C grades
-
5
A-level results day: Blyth's Bede Academy students show 'incredible tenacity' to achieve excellent set of grades
Other high achievers were Jamie Naughton, who is off to Northumbria University, having gained three As, Deanna Allison, who achieved two Distinctions* and a Distinction to study nursing at Salford University, and Jazmin Anderson Smith, whose two As and a Distinction* will see her take up a place to study Combined Honours at Newcastle.
“We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and all that they have achieved,” said head teacher Kevin Shepherd.
“It has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for our students because of the disruption brought about by the pandemic, but our students have developed great resilience, and demonstrated a fantastic attitude, to ensure that they achieve excellent results.
“We are delighted that so many of them will now be going on to study a range of courses, from medicine to fashion, engineering, nursing, maths and midwifery, at a range of institutions across the country, including the Russell Group. Other students will begin much sought-after apprenticeships.
“As a school, we are committed to ensuring that all students achieve their potential, to go on to fulfil their aspirations and goals; so it has been hugely rewarding seeing our students achieve what they need to go to make their aspirations a reality.”