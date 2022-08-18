Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, achieved what the school described as “superb results”, having weathered “a very challenging and disrupted two years”.

The overall pass rate was an impressive 98 per cent, with a third of all entries graded A/A* or the BTEC equivalent, and 85 per cent the higher grades A* to C (or BTEC equivalent).

Those celebrating included Balraj Singh, who achieved an A* and two As to secure a place at Newcastle University to study medicine, Christopher Baxter-Jones, who attained three As to read biomedical sciences, also at Newcastle, and Kate Herron, who gained two A*s and an A and is now taking a gap year.

Students from St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington, who have achieved a "superb" set of A-level results.

Other high achievers were Jamie Naughton, who is off to Northumbria University, having gained three As, Deanna Allison, who achieved two Distinctions* and a Distinction to study nursing at Salford University, and Jazmin Anderson Smith, whose two As and a Distinction* will see her take up a place to study Combined Honours at Newcastle.

“We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and all that they have achieved,” said head teacher Kevin Shepherd.

“It has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for our students because of the disruption brought about by the pandemic, but our students have developed great resilience, and demonstrated a fantastic attitude, to ensure that they achieve excellent results.

“We are delighted that so many of them will now be going on to study a range of courses, from medicine to fashion, engineering, nursing, maths and midwifery, at a range of institutions across the country, including the Russell Group. Other students will begin much sought-after apprenticeships.

A delighted student with her A-level results.