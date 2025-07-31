St Aidan's Year 6 Bids Farewell with Magical Prom Night

The transition from primary to secondary education is a rite of passage for school children, and one that pupils at an Ashington school were keen to celebrate in style.

The Year 6 leavers at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary marked the milestone with a Disney-themed Prom, and were delivered to the school gates by limousine for the occasion.

“The Year 6 Prom night is a big deal at St Aidan’s, and is a reward richly deserved through the hard work the children put in all year,” said Lucy Farrar, Year 6 Class Teacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“This year we celebrated with a bang, due to our brilliant SATS results,” she continued.

Food for the evening was donated by Sorrento’s, an Italian Pizzeria run by a Year 6 parent, who generously provided pizzas for the partygoers.

“The children chose the theme, and, this year, they chose Disney. The boys wore Prince Charming-style suits, and the girls, dresses matching the colour of their favourite Disney princess.”

Other attractions included music, with a DJ playing favourites from a playlist compiled by the children, and a photobooth where they could create lasting memories of the event.

“All the staff at St Aidan’s come together to help set up and decorate the school for Prom, and then stay to enjoy the night with the children, ensuring it’s a special one,” added Miss Farrar, who helped to organise the event with Headteacher Julie Teer.

“We work hard to instil a hard work ethic, ensuring the best possible start in life for our children, making sure we match this with rewards.

“At our Prom, we celebrate hard work, success, and the living out of our core values at St Aidan’s.”