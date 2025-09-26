St Aidan’s pupils brighten up for peace and charity

Pupils of all ages at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary in Ashington took part in the annual initiative, which was established by the United National General Assembly in 1981 to promote world peace, and then designated in 2001 as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

“The children came to school dressed in bright colours to ‘Brighten Up the World’ in support of CAFOD, helping to raise nearly £200 for their work,” said Julie Teer, Headteacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

As well as supporting CAFOD, St Aidan’s linked the Day of Peace event to the Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope, with all year groups contributing to a special piece of art to be displayed in the school hall.

“The children reflected on what peace means to them and wrote their personal hopes for peace on ‘leaves’,” explained Mrs Teer.

“These will be added to our ‘Tree of Hope’ – a growing reminder of our community’s prayers and aspirations for peace throughout this academic year.”

“After Celebration of the Word – which had peace as its theme – children wrote hopes for the year linked to peace, for example ‘I hope I do not fight with my friends’ and ‘I hope all wars end’,” she added.

“This will create a central display in the school hall, so children are reminded of their ‘hopes for peace’ over the coming academic year.”

1 . Contributed Pupils from St Aidan's Catholic Primary celebrate International Day of Peace Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

