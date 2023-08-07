Cleaswell Hill School in Guide Post will convert a former youth centre, enterprise building, and library store owned by Northumberland County Council into The Appleby Centre.

The satellite site, on Wansbeck Avenue, will have capacity for 30 students and will be focused on helping older students prepare for adulthood.

Headteacher Mike Jackson said: “The Appleby Centre is a great addition to our provision and will offer older pupils an exciting range of new opportunities.

Staff and students are delighted that construction is underway. (Photo by Cleaswell Hill School)

“We are delighted that Northumberland County Council has fully supported the project and believe that The Appleby Centre will benefit our community for many years to come.”

The site will include classrooms focused on three vocational areas: core skills, performing arts, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

An outdoor space around the building, including a polytunnel and an allotment, will also be available for students.