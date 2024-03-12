Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dales School, which has sites in Blyth and Ashington, was inspected earlier this year and maintained its rating, the highest available, which has been held since 2013.

Inspectors found that pupils “learn an ambitious curriculum that precisely meets their needs” and “become confident communicators,” which in turn creates a school where pupils can flourish.

Their report said: “Adults know what sparks each pupil’s interests and motivates them to learn. Staff use this knowledge to teach pupils important life skills.”

The Dales School is famous for the train, converted into a library and STEM classroom, at its Blyth site. (Photo by National World)

The report also contained praise for the school’s use of personalised learning plans to make sure the curriculum is taught consistently and that teaching is tailored to students’ needs.

It highlighted the school’s focus on communication and literacy, as well as the role that storytelling and books play in everyday life at the school.

Inspectors said: “Attentive staff enthusiastically reward pupils’ positive conduct. Staff also calm pupils who become anxious or distressed.

“Over time, pupils learn to regulate their own behaviour and become less reliant on adult support.”

Inspectors also praised the project to convert a train into a library and science classroom at the Blyth site, as well as visits and activities organised by the school such as climbing and horse riding.

The report said: “Pupils understand the importance of kindness and the value of being supportive and helpful.

“Parents speak of the transformational effect this has on their children’s attitudes and behaviour.”

Ofsted’s report also noted that the school “provides extremely well for staff’s well-being,” adding: “Leaders take account of staff views and also ensure that they receive high-quality training.”

Headteacher Sue Fisher said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted recognised the high quality of the work we do here at The Dales School.

“We put every child at the very heart of all we do and we aim to ensure that every child achieves their very best.

“We know that our pupils ‘make considerable progress academically and socially’ but it is wonderful that this has been noted by Ofsted.