Gilbert Ward Academy, a new free school with capacity for 80 11 to 16-year-olds with special needs and autism, will begin teaching in September 2023 at a temporary site in Blyth.

The completion of the building’s superstructure and progress with the walls and windows means Northumberland County Council, which has helped fund construction, is confident the school will be handed the keys to the permanent site by January.

Recently recruited headteacher Barry Reed said: “We are thrilled with the incredible progress being made on our state-of-the-art school build.

Barry Reed, headteacher, and Sarah Fitton, lead administrator, for Gilbert Ward Academy at the school's site. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“This innovative project puts our school at the forefront of energy efficiency and sustainable design, being only the second build of its kind in the country.

“We are truly excited to welcome our new pupils and their families to our school community and look forward to a wonderful and successful academic year.”

The building, at the former site of Princess Louise First School, will include spaces to support pupils’ self-regulation, small group work areas for focused learning, a life skills kitchen, science studio, food technology room, art and design studio, and a large sports hall.

Work on the academy’s multi-use games area is also nearing completion.

A CGI of what Gilbert Ward Academy will look like once finished. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The school is named after Dr Gilbert Ward, who established public medical services in Blyth, and will be run by Prosper Learning Trust, which currently runs four academies in the North East.

In order to finance the construction of the building, Northumberland County Council submitted a bid to a central government fund for new free schools.

It is part of the council’s strategy for increasing special educational needs and disabilities provision in schools, and the council has contributed its own funds on top of the Department for Education’s investment.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the cabinet member responsible for education, said: “It is really exciting to see this flagship new school taking shape.