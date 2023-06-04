Sparks fly for former Morpeth pupil at new Northumberland Welding and Fabrication training centre

Dexter Sayers.

Dexter Sayers, 17, a former pupil at King Edward VI School in Morpeth, is now recommending others follow in his footsteps.

Applications are now open for courses starting in September at the Northumberland Skills Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre at the Port of Blyth.

Dexter said: “My dad was a welder and I thought it would be something I would like to do too as I wanted to do something practical with my hands – and it’s also a job that can lead to all kinds of opportunities and take you all over the world.

The Northumberland Skills Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre.

“This course sounded like an amazing opportunity. The facilities, equipment and the lecturers are all brilliant. You get lots of independence which I think is good for preparing you for work. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone looking to starting a career in welding.”

Welding short courses for adults will also be available along with bespoke packages for employers looking to upskill their workforce and a variety of apprenticeship training programmes.

The centre, which stands alongside the flagship Energy Central Learning Hub due to open in 2024, is funded by a £1.38m investment from Northumberland County Council and the courses delivered by experienced lecturers from Northumberland Skills, the council’s post-16 education provider.

With 20 welding bays, a dedicated fabrication training area and state-of-the-art equipment including CNC and robotic technology, the centre is primed to boost local skills and the economy.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for Inspiring Young People, said: “We invested in this site so that our residents can make the most of the opportunities offered by the exciting developments taking place in Blyth and the green energy sector.

“Employers have told us that there is a high demand for people with specialist welding and fabrication skills and this new training centre will plug that gap.”

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at Port of Blyth, said: “This facility, in conjunction with the Energy Central Learning Hub, will undoubtedly provide many more pathways into industry, ensuring the local community have access to the wealth of opportunities around the Blyth Estuary.”

