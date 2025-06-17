Sparks fly at school science workshop

The Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) Workshop at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary included topics ‘Think Like a Scientist’ and ‘Story of Earth’, and involved 58 Year 5 pupils, who were taken through a range of investigations by Outreach Students from the University.

“Children took part in experiments focused on the five main senses,” explained Year 5 Teacher Ruth Hodgkins. “They learned about sight and receptors to the brain; hearing and vibration; taste buds and how we each have different taste buds depending on our DNA; the inherent link between taste and smell, and how without smell we cannot enjoy taste; and touch and how our bodies are made up of mostly water, so we can conduct electrical currents when holding hands.

“We also learned that there are actually nine senses, and we explored the senses of temperature, pain, balance, and sense of self, proprioception.”

A set of further experiments made a colourful impression on the group.

“We were shown experiments about flame colours of potassium, sodium, and copper, and how the flame colours differ depending on how many electrons are present in each element,” continued Mrs Hodgkins.

“We learned about ‘sublimation’, and watched dry ice turn from a solid directly to a gas. We were all mind-blown and scientifically inspired!”

“I was excited to see how carbon dioxide increases in size with energy,” said Euan, who took part in the workshop. “Watching the balloon expand as we shook it was amazing.”

“Watching the experiment with methane was so good,” said fellow Year 5 pupil Martha. “Watching it go up in flames was crazy.”

Classmate Jacob added: “I enjoyed learning that we are conductors of electricity. Making a human chain to light the torch was exciting.”

Star of the Sea, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, had previously linked with Newcastle University for a Geography Careers Workshop.

“Collaborations between universities and primary schools introduce students to a wide array of STEM careers at an early age,” said Mrs Hodgkins. “Programmes like the Science and Engineering Challenge, initiated by the University of Newcastle, aim to inspire students to pursue careers in science and engineering, by engaging them in hands-on activities that challenge their perceptions of these fields.

“This involvement of local universities in primary school STEM education is instrumental in providing students with early exposure to STEM careers, engaging them in hands-on learning experiences, offering professional development for educators, and fostering community engagement.

“Such collaborations play a pivotal role in cultivating the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.”

1 . Contributed Star of the Sea Catholic Primary pupils enjoy STEM workshop Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Star of the Sea Catholic Primary pupils enjoy STEM workshop Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Star of the Sea Catholic Primary pupils enjoy STEM workshop Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Star of the Sea Catholic Primary pupils enjoy STEM workshop Photo: Submitted Photo Sales