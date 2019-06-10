South Charlton pre school holds national fundraiser for Tuberous Sclerosis Association

Staff and children of a village pre school have recently hosted an event in support of a rare genetic condition.

Acorns Pre School, based in South Charlton Village Hall, decided to host an important Tea & SCones event last month to raise funds for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

The cause behind the event was special to the children’s heart as their classmate, Jack Gray, lives with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex.

Classmates invited many locals to join them and enjoy one of their homemade bug and beetle themed tasty treats.

To everyone’s delight a total of £309 was raised for the association.