'Source of inspiration' leaves special educational needs school in Ashington after over 20 years as a teaching assistant

A special educational needs school’s headteacher has paid tribute to a long-serving teaching assistant who is moving on to work in the third sector.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Sarah Higginbottom has worked as a teaching assistant for over 20 years, and now is leaving Castle School in Ashington to work for Brightside, an Ashington-based organisation supporting adults with special needs.

Castle School headteacher Patrick Ford-Hutchinson described Sarah as a “guiding light” who has made an “immeasurable” difference to the lives of the children she has worked with.

He said: “With her compassionate nature and deep understanding of their unique needs, she has created a safe and inclusive environment where every child feels valued and supported.

Sarah Higginbottom has been described as a "source of inspiration." (Photo by Castle School)Sarah Higginbottom has been described as a "source of inspiration." (Photo by Castle School)
“Over the years, Sarah has developed close relationships with students and their families, providing not only academic assistance but also emotional support.

“She has been a confidant and a source of inspiration, nurturing their self-confidence and helping them overcome obstacles with resilience and determination.

Patrick said that Sarah’s departure left the school with a legacy of “compassion, dedication, and belief in the potential of every child.”

He added: “Her profound impact will continue to inspire generations of educators who follow in her footsteps, carrying forward the torch of compassion and dedication to creating inclusive educational environments where all students can shine brightly.

“As Sarah leaves Castle School, she carries with her the memories of the lives she has touched and the knowledge that her passion and commitment have made a lasting difference.

“Her departure may mark the end of an era, but it signifies the beginning of new opportunities to continue positively impacting the lives of others on her remarkable educational journey.”

