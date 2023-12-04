Two Ashington primary schools are celebrating after their Ofsted ratings improved following inspections in October.

Bothal Primary School was rated ‘outstanding’ overall and in all five of the government regulators’ assessment categories, while Central Primary School was rated ‘good’ overall and ‘outstanding’ in three categories.

The schools, which are part of Ashington Learning Partnership Trust, were previously rated ‘good’ and ‘requires improvement’ respectively.

Executive headteacher Louise Hall, who has spent her 19-year teaching career at the trust, was “ecstatic” with the improvements.

She said: “Everyone has worked so hard over the past few years to improve both schools to a position where eight out of ten Ofsted grades are ‘outstanding’ and the other two ‘good’.

“I have to confess to feeling quite emotional when the reports arrived.

“From teaching and support staff, to parents, to the children themselves, we have built a caring, supportive community which strives, as Ofsted found, for everyone to ‘be the best you can be’.

“The two reports now give the trust the platform to move forward and achieve even greater things.”

Some pupils visited Cresswell Beach to celebrate the result, while others were given a Friday afternoon off lessons to watch films and drink hot chocolate.

Ofsted’s report described Bothal Primary School leadership as “visionary” and found teachers had “exceptional” subject knowledge.

It said: “Pupils work hard and achieve well in their lessons. They learn about the world of work and the skills that they need to be successful.

“Consequently, pupils value their education. Almost all take part in clubs and make positive contributions to school life.”

Inspectors also noted the school’s focus on developing pupils’ reading skills, “high expectations” of behaviour, and “superb” support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

The inspection team that visited Central Primary School described it as a “haven” and also praised the school’s leadership.

Their report detailed “exemplary” pupil behaviour and said: “Pupils enjoy coming to school and are keen to share their achievements. They have a positive attitude to learning.

“The school successfully ensures that all children in early years get off to the best start. The curriculum is tailored around the needs of every child as they enter the setting.”

Inspectors added: “Every school day ends with pupils in a cosy setting, listening to their teacher read an engaging story.”

